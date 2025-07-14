Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Fire displaces more than 100 residents of Surrey condo building

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 14, 2025 8:19 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Surrey condo fire forces more than 100 residents from their homes'
Surrey condo fire forces more than 100 residents from their homes
A Sunday fire at a Surrey condo building damaged 68 units, forcing more than 100 people out of their homes. Grace Ke reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

More than 100 residents of a Surrey condo building were forced out of their homes on Sunday night after a fire broke out.

Crews were called to the four-storey building at 153 Street and 101 Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

Flames could be seen shooting from units on the second, third and fourth floors and through the roof.

Luckily, no one was injured, but 68 units were damaged by fire and water.

Click to play video: 'Surrey police officers rescue seniors from burning home'
Surrey police officers rescue seniors from burning home

Residents do not know how long they are going to be out of their homes before they will be allowed back.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“I saw fire on the second floor and I saw a guy coming out yelling ‘Can you help, can you help’ and I went to the back of the lane there and started getting people out,” neighbour Ravi Bhindi told Global News.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More than 50 firefighters were battling the blaze and were able to get it under control in 90 minutes.

“Crews arrived to heavy fire in the roof area,” Surrey Deputy Fire Chief Jason Cairney said.

“And they worked quickly to deploy our aerial apparatus to quickly get control of that fire and knock it down.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices