Concerns surround century-old Stephen Avenue water main as repairs paused

There are concerns that a more than 100-year old water pipe under Stephen Avenue is degrading, according to Calgary’s mayor, as the project to repair the pipe is paused after a group of businesses threatened legal action.

Work on the Stephen Avenue Revitalization Project was set to begin on Monday, the day after the end of this year’s Calgary Stampede.

The project was set to see phased upgrades along the entire stretch of 8 Avenue, starting between Centre and 1 streets southeast.

Construction would’ve included replacing underground utilities including a 1910-era water main, surface upgrades in the centre of the avenue, and new soil cells for tree growth.

“There’s concern that there continues to be degradation of that pipe,” Calgary mayor Jyoti Gondek told Global News. “We want to get in there and look at it and see what kind of a fix needs to be done or if it’s a replacement.”

According to the City of Calgary, the pipe is currently functional, but the infrastructure is aging and has been identified for potential lifecycle replacement as part of a broader revitalization plan.

“There is urgency in this,” Gondek said. “But that urgency also has to be balanced with an entire avenue that’s got businesses reliant on our visitor economy that is strongest at this time of year.”

It was revealed on Friday that city officials had put a temporary paused on the project, after a coalition of business owners in the area said it would pursue legal action against the city over the project’s timeline and potential impacts to their bottom lines during the construction schedule.

“We were pleasantly surprised,” said Annabelle’s Kitchen owner Leslie Echino, one of the businesses calling for a pause. “I think it’s meaningful the city wants to work with us, and communicate and open up those lines of communication with us as business owners.”

Work was scheduled to be “substantially complete” by next summer ahead of the 2026 Calgary Stampede, but would’ve included closures along the block.

For Echino, who found out about the plan in April, the construction raised similar concerns to the ongoing work in Marda Loop, and currently the subject of a lawsuit from businesses in that neighbourhood against the City of Calgary over impacts.

“I drive everyday through Marda Loop and I see what’s happening there today and yesterday, and it’s a travesty,” said Echino, who has a second Annabelle’s Kitchen location in that neighbourhood.

“We’re very nervous about that happening downtown.”

She added the businesses understand the infrastructure needs to be repaired, and they hope it can be done quickly.

Gondek noted the businesses concerns are “valid” due to the construction starting during the busy summer months and high tourist season.

She also questioned whether the planned beautification work along the block was necessary as part of the project.

“For us to have certainty and predictability of how long that closure is and the work that’s going to be done, is a better scenario than saying for 16 months we’re not sure what we’re going to be doing.”

According to the city, officials are re-evaluating the project’s next steps “and working closely with impacted businesses to determine the best schedule going forward.”

An updated timeline is expected to be be shared publicly when details are finalized.