Alberta high school students gain hands-on STEM experience

For six weeks, high school students from across southern Alberta are working with leading researchers at the University of Lethbridge to gain valuable knowledge in their chosen fields of study.

It’s part of the annual High School Youth Research Summer (HYRS) program hosted at the university to give students a glimpse into the world of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

“The HYRS program itself is geared toward the Grade 11 students who are already excelling in their studies across southern Alberta and they’re able to come in and they’re paired with a lab mentor,” said Steph Elder, manager of Destination Exploration at the university.

“They work with the rest of the lab team that’s in there, so both undergrad and graduate students and, of course, the (mentors) that are in those labs to do that research project throughout the summer.”

Elder says the month-and-a-half-long timeframe gives students a chance to really thrive at their work.

“It’s wonderful to see these high school students work alongside their undergrad colleagues.”

Participating students are split into different labs to work on various points of interest. For Morgen McClenaghan, a student from W.R. Myers High School in Taber, Alta., that interest lays in something usually reserved for science fiction.

“We’re working on quantum computers and finding algorithms that will work with a quantum computer. Specifically, we’re working with teleportation, so teleporting quantum information between different machines.”

Meanwhile, Catholic Central High School student William Walter-Enudi is working alongside his mentor to make a difference in the environment with biodegradable plastics.

“It’s been really good to get into research. I’ve been wanting to go into some kind of research on a further level instead of just what I do at school, kind of seeing something that has real world impacts.”

However, the six-week program offers a whole view of the university’s liberal education, expanding the horizons for participants.

“Outside of just the research, they have good opportunities to show you what your other options are,” said Lily Dunlop, another W.R. Myers student. “For example, last week we went to the art gallery and, even though we’re all STEM students, it was good to see that there are other options outside of just STEM.”

The incoming Grade 12 student says she is considering a career in the pharmaceutical field, but the neuroscience research she’s doing in this program will serve her well — no matter where she goes in the future.

“The concepts of research and learning, I think, are good for any field that I choose to go into.”

The students will continue with the program for another month, with everything culminating in a showcase of their work in mid-August.