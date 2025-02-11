Women in STEM fields celebrated for their efforts

Every little girl has dreams for their future, even if it means breaking down barriers to achieve that goal.

Sometimes callings come later in life, but it can still be an empowering and transformational moment.

“I remember my first lab I ever had at the U of L. I put on my lab coat and it was like putting on a superhero cape. I was like, ‘this is where I’m meant to be,'” said Audra Lutterotti, master’s student at the University of Lethbridge.

It was a calling she simply couldn’t ignore, but to achieve it meant she would have to enter a traditionally male dominated field. However, she was ready.

“I know there’s a struggle with women in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) because not a lot of girls get into it right away. I definitely was more musically inclined, I thought I was going to end up in music.

“Then, science, I just fell in love with it. Honestly, there’s a lot of women in chemistry at the U of L, so I didn’t feel very left out. I saw myself in other people, I saw myself in the (professors).

Lutterotti says the future of women in STEM is bright, but not everyone is as optimistic given the current political climate.

“In the last month and a half, with all the things that are going on south of the border and the dismantling of EDI (equality, diversity and inclusion), I think it’s just going to make it even harder for a lot of women to get into specific fields. So, it has been getting better, but I don’t know what the trajectory is going forward,” said Laura Keffer-Wilkes, a biochemistry instructor at the University of Lethbridge.

While some are worried about the situation in the United States, Lutterotti says Canada is still a beacon of empowerment for women.

“EDI in general is kind of falling by the wayside in terms of our neighbouring country, but here it’s really important that we have EDI and we push that to not only have women in STEM, but other people of minorities and the U of L is really good for that.”

Keffer-Wilkes stands as an example of a woman who persevered and became a trailblazing role model for future generations. She says there is a simple message for girls and young women who wish to follow in her footsteps.

“Don’t give up. You have it in you to make it. Find a mentor, find that cheerleader that’s going to help you out. We don’t get through life by ourselves, you need someone to advocate for you, especially in those male-dominated fields.

“It’s really great to have someone to look out for you and (someone) you can go to and talk about issues.