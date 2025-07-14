SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Longtime Blue Jays pitcher Jim Clancy dead at 69

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted July 14, 2025 5:11 pm
2 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – Jim Clancy, who made his Major League debut during the Toronto Blue Jays’ 1977 expansion season and spent 12 seasons with the club as a key member of its starting rotation, has died at 69.

The Blue Jays confirmed Clancy’s death in a social media post Monday. A cause of death was not given.

Clancy was selected by the Blue Jays sixth overall in the 1976 MLB expansion draft and made his big-league debut on July 26, 1977, against the Texas Rangers at Toronto’s Exhibition Stadium. He surrendered five earned runs over two innings in a 14-0 loss.

After going 4-9 in Toronto’s expansion year, Clancy played his first full season in 1978, posting a respectable 10-12 record on a team that finished last in the American League East at 59-102.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'One-on-one with up and coming Toronto Blue Jays prospect Arjun Nimmala'
One-on-one with up and coming Toronto Blue Jays prospect Arjun Nimmala
Story continues below advertisement

Clancy, along with star pitcher Dave Stieb, provided the bedrock for the Blue Jays’ starting rotation as the team became increasingly competitive. He was Toronto’s opening-day starter in 1981 and 1984.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He had a 16-14 record with a 3.71 earned-run average and 139 strikeouts in his 1982 all-star season as the Blue Jays finished out of last place in the AL East for the first time with a 78-84 record.

He went 9-6 with a 3.78 ERA in 1985 as the Jays won the division for the first time before falling in seven games to the Kansas City Royals in the AL Championship Series.

Clancy signed with the Houston Astros after a disappointing 1988 season in Toronto, where he had an 11-13 record and 4.49 ERA as the Blue Jays failed to return to the playoffs for a third straight season.

Trending Now

He played his final campaign coming out of the bullpen with the 1991 Atlanta Braves. He earned his first-ever post-season victory in the third game of the World Series as Atlanta defeated the Minnesota Twins 5-4 in twelve innings.

Clancy finished the series with a 1-0 record with a 4.15 ERA, but the Twins won the series in seven games.

Over his career, Clancy had a 140-167 record with a 4.23 ERA and 1,422 strikeouts.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices