Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man with al-Qaida ties expected to plead guilty to terrorism, says lawyer

By Pierre Saint-Arnaud The Canadian Press
Posted July 14, 2025 5:18 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Mohamed Abdullah Warsame now facing terror charges after arrest at a Montreal homeless shelter'
Mohamed Abdullah Warsame now facing terror charges after arrest at a Montreal homeless shelter
A Montreal man with ties to al Qaeda and who was arrested for uttering death threats is now facing the more serious charge of terrorism. He's alleged to have threatened attacks on the city while at a Montreal homeless shelter. Phil Carpenter was at the courthouse and has the details.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A man with ties to al-Qaida who allegedly threatened to bomb public transit will likely plead guilty, his lawyer said Monday at the Montreal courthouse.

Mohamed Abdullah Warsame, 51, appeared in court by video conference from Montreal’s Rivière-des-Prairies detention centre, where he waived his right to a bail hearing.

Warsame was arrested June 5 and later charged with uttering threats after allegedly telling an employee at a Montreal homeless shelter he wanted to build bombs and detonate them on public transit.

His lawyer, Vincent Petit, asked Warsame on Monday to acknowledge that he is waiving a bail hearing.

“What that means is that you recognize that if we were to do the bail hearing right now with the guarantees that we could offer to the Crown today, a judge would come to the conclusion that your detention is necessary.”

Story continues below advertisement

Warsame said he understood, and Quebec court Judge Joëlle Roy ordered the accused detained.

Click to play video: 'New insight on alleged anti-government militia in Quebec'
New insight on alleged anti-government militia in Quebec

Petit told Roy there is a “realistic probability” Warsame will plead guilty. And the defence lawyer invited his client to appear in person at the next scheduled court date, Oct. 1. Warsame refused, saying he preferred to appear from jail by video conference.

Trending Now
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Last week, prosecutor Samuel Monfette-Tessier invoked a little-used provision on terrorism in the Criminal Code that could result in Warsame receiving a sentence of life in prison if he is found guilty.

The maximum sentence for uttering threats is usually five years, the prosecutor said, but now if the accused is convicted he could spend life in prison.

“This also means the charge of uttering threats is now considered a terrorism offence,” Monfette-Tessier said at the time.

Story continues below advertisement

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency described Warsame as a Canadian national when it deported him to Canada in 2010. The agency said he pleaded guilty in Minnesota in 2009 to providing material support to the terrorist organization al-Qaida.

He had no fixed address at the time of his latest arrest.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices