Politics

Not satisfied with ethics screen, Poilievre wants Carney to sell his assets

By Craig Lord and Sarah Ritchie The Canadian Press
Posted July 14, 2025 3:49 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘Not upfront or honest’: Poilievre slams Carney’s ‘hidden’ financial interests'
‘Not upfront or honest’: Poilievre slams Carney’s ‘hidden’ financial interests
On Monday, Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre criticized Prime Minister Mark Carney for lacking transparency during the election, accusing him of making "numerous false statements." "Mr. Carney was not upfront or honest with Canadians during the election," he said.
The Conservatives want Prime Minister Mark Carney to sell all the assets in his blind trust to avoid any possible conflicts of interest.

Carney set up a blind trust after he was sworn in as prime minister in March and the details of how it works were made public on Friday.

They show that the prime minister has set up screens to avoid potential conflicts related to his previous interests in Brookfield Asset Management, Brookfield Corporation and Stripe Inc.

Click to play video: 'Canada election 2025: Carney says he’s set up ethics screens for Brookfield, Stripes'
Canada election 2025: Carney says he’s set up ethics screens for Brookfield, Stripes
But Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says that’s not enough, arguing Carney could still benefit personally from decisions that affect Brookfield’s wide portfolio of businesses.

Poilievre is calling on Carney to cash out his holdings and give them to a trustee to invest without any knowledge of what he held previously.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office says Carney worked with the ethics commissioner to “exceed” the existing rules by creating the blind trust days before he took office.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

