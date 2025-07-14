Menu

Canada

CN Tower lockout comes to an end, restaurant set to reopen

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 14, 2025 2:25 pm
1 min read
CN Tower workers ratify tentative agreement, ending labour dispute
WATCH: CN Tower workers ratify tentative agreement, ending labour dispute
The CN Tower’s restaurant is expected to reopen Tuesday as the lockout of unionized workers comes to an end with the ratification of a new deal.

On Sunday, some 250 Unifor workers — ranging from chefs to wait staff — ratified a deal with the Canada Lands Company, ending a strike that began just before Canada Day.

The new three-year collective agreement will see a four per cent raise for workers who get tips next and 4.25 per cent for those who do not. Wages will rise 2.5 per cent for each of the following years.

“This victory shows what happens when workers stand together and refuse to settle for less,” Unifor national president Lana Payne said.

“These members kept the pressure on, raised their voices, and fought for the respect they’ve always deserved. This is what union power looks like.”

The CN Tower restaurant has been closed since the lockout began on June 30. It is expected to reopen to the public on Tuesday; the CN Tower itself was open throughout the strike.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

