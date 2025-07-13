SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Blue Jays draft SS JoJo Parker with eighth pick

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted July 13, 2025 7:05 pm
1 min read
ATLANTA – The Toronto Blue Jays selected shortstop JoJo Parker eighth overall in the first round of Major League Baseball’s draft on Sunday.

The six-foot-two Parker, 18, attended Purvis High School in Mississippi. He became the highest-ever pick out of Purvis.

He batted .489 with 13 home runs, 64 runs scored and 35 RBIs this past season.

The 200-pound athlete also stole 30 bases to lead the Tornadoes (29-8) to the Class 4A state championship game.

Parker, also a right-handed pitcher on the high school level, boasted an 8-2 record on the mound with a 2.77 earned-run average and 89 strikeouts in 55.2 innings pitched.

He is currently signed to play college baseball with Mississippi State University next season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

