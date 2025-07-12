Menu

Crime

Police to host town hall in Quadeville after attack on Ontario child

By Vanessa Tiberio The Canadian Press
Posted July 12, 2025 8:26 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Teen charged with attempted murder, sexual assault in attack on girl in Quadeville, Ont.'
Teen charged with attempted murder, sexual assault in attack on girl in Quadeville, Ont.
An arrest has been made in connection with a violent assault on an eight-year-old girl, who was found in life-threatening condition on a back road in Quadeville in late June.
Ontario Provincial Police are set to host a town hall in Quadeville, Ont., this evening to answer questions from residents about an attack on an eight-year-old child that was initially linked to an animal.

Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy in the case and he faces charges of attempted murder and sexual assault with a weapon.

Members of the small community 170 kilometres west of Ottawa say they were in shock after hearing about the arrest and hope to get clarity at today’s event in the town’s community centre.

Click to play video: 'Teen charged in ‘horrific’ attack on Quadeville, Ont. child'
Teen charged in ‘horrific’ attack on Quadeville, Ont. child
Local resident Christine Hudder says she wants to know how police came up with the animal attack theory and why families were told for days to keep their children indoors.

The victim was found with life-threatening injuries on June 24 after she was reported missing, and remains in hospital.

Police say they are planning to give as much information as possible to locals given that an investigation is still underway.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

