Police to host town hall in Quadeville after attack on Ontario child

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Ontario Provincial Police are set to host a town hall in Quadeville, Ont., this evening to answer questions from residents about an attack on an eight-year-old child that was initially linked to an animal.

Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy in the case and he faces charges of attempted murder and sexual assault with a weapon.

Members of the small community 170 kilometres west of Ottawa say they were in shock after hearing about the arrest and hope to get clarity at today’s event in the town’s community centre.

Story continues below advertisement

Local resident Christine Hudder says she wants to know how police came up with the animal attack theory and why families were told for days to keep their children indoors.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The victim was found with life-threatening injuries on June 24 after she was reported missing, and remains in hospital.

Police say they are planning to give as much information as possible to locals given that an investigation is still underway.