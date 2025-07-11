Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Edmonton-based regiment takes over King’s Life Guard task

By Jaclyn Kucey Global News
Posted July 11, 2025 8:54 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Edmonton-based regiment take over King’s Life Guard task'
Edmonton-based regiment take over King’s Life Guard task
WATCH: At King Charles’ request, Canada’s Lord Strathcona’s Horse took over the King’s Life Guard duty in London today, for a 10-day assignment — a rare honour that had fellow soldiers back home in Edmonton watching with pride. Jaclyn Kucey has the story.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

At King Charles’ request, Canada’s Lord Strathcona’s Horse took over the King’s Life Guard duty in London on Friday for a 10-day assignment. This is just the third time ever, a non-British regiment has been granted this honour.

It’s an honour for these 26 Canadians, who’ve had just a few days to get used to these horses, British cavalry chargers.

For Canada’s High Commissioner, this King’s invitation marks more than just 125 years of the Strathconas.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“It is, I think, not lost on everyone that this is part of his demonstration, very loud and clear the last number of weeks and months, including the throne speech in Ottawa, his affection for Canada and his very strong support for Canada as an independent sovereign country,” said Ralph Goodale, Canadian High Commissioner to the U.K.

Trending Now

“For us to be able to do that as part of the 125th anniversary just once again gets us to kind of be able showcase our professionalism, our heritage, our traditions,” said Capt. Tom Lauterbacher, Lord Strathcona’s Horse (Royal Canadians).

Story continues below advertisement

Millions of tourists will see these Canadians hard at work in this ceremonial role. Back home here in Edmonton, the battalion is proudly watching on.

For more on this story, watch the video above.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices