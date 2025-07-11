Edmonton-based regiment takes over King’s Life Guard task

Send this page to someone via email

At King Charles’ request, Canada’s Lord Strathcona’s Horse took over the King’s Life Guard duty in London on Friday for a 10-day assignment. This is just the third time ever, a non-British regiment has been granted this honour.

It’s an honour for these 26 Canadians, who’ve had just a few days to get used to these horses, British cavalry chargers.

For Canada’s High Commissioner, this King’s invitation marks more than just 125 years of the Strathconas.

“It is, I think, not lost on everyone that this is part of his demonstration, very loud and clear the last number of weeks and months, including the throne speech in Ottawa, his affection for Canada and his very strong support for Canada as an independent sovereign country,” said Ralph Goodale, Canadian High Commissioner to the U.K.

“For us to be able to do that as part of the 125th anniversary just once again gets us to kind of be able showcase our professionalism, our heritage, our traditions,” said Capt. Tom Lauterbacher, Lord Strathcona’s Horse (Royal Canadians).

Millions of tourists will see these Canadians hard at work in this ceremonial role. Back home here in Edmonton, the battalion is proudly watching on.

