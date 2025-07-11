Menu

Canada

After more than 6 months, Langley senior home elevator finally fixed

By Amy Judd & Taya Fast Global News
Posted July 11, 2025 9:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Langley seniors ecstatic after elevator is back up and running'
Langley seniors ecstatic after elevator is back up and running
WATCH: An elevator that was shutdown for six months due to repairs is now back up and running at a Langley seniors home. Taya Fast reports.
Residents of a Langley, B.C., seniors’ residence are happy and relieved the only elevator in the building is once again operational.

Residents of The Fir at 54th Avenue and 204th Street have been complaining for more than six months about the elevator that was not working, forcing some to take the stairs up four flights.

The elevator was the only one and residents told Global News they were forced to find alternative ways to get important items like groceries or mail.

Some residents had to call on family for help and other times the local fire department was called.

Click to play video: 'Langley elevator still broken in building for seniors'
Langley elevator still broken in building for seniors

But now, they once again have a working elevator.

“Everyone was happy,” resident Cathy Rowe told Global News.

“It was rough for a while, but, you know, everybody pulled together, and we got it, we got it through.”

Another resident, Andrew Dahl, said it never should have taken this long for the elevator to be fixed.

“Am I happy that it is working? Yes. Did it take too long? Yes, far too long,” he said.

Click to play video: 'Broken elevator causing problems for Langley seniors'
Broken elevator causing problems for Langley seniors

Langley Lions Housing Society operates The Fire and neighbouring buildings.

The society’s executive director told Global News in April the non-profit did everything it could to help but an expensive part had to be ordered from Quebec and that led to the lengthy delay.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

