After more than 6 months, Langley senior home elevator finally fixed

Residents of a Langley, B.C., seniors’ residence are happy and relieved the only elevator in the building is once again operational.

Residents of The Fir at 54th Avenue and 204th Street have been complaining for more than six months about the elevator that was not working, forcing some to take the stairs up four flights.

The elevator was the only one and residents told Global News they were forced to find alternative ways to get important items like groceries or mail.

Some residents had to call on family for help and other times the local fire department was called.

But now, they once again have a working elevator.

“Everyone was happy,” resident Cathy Rowe told Global News.

“It was rough for a while, but, you know, everybody pulled together, and we got it, we got it through.”

Another resident, Andrew Dahl, said it never should have taken this long for the elevator to be fixed.

“Am I happy that it is working? Yes. Did it take too long? Yes, far too long,” he said.

Langley Lions Housing Society operates The Fire and neighbouring buildings.

The society’s executive director told Global News in April the non-profit did everything it could to help but an expensive part had to be ordered from Quebec and that led to the lengthy delay.