Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

RCMP investigating drowning of Winnipeg man on Caddy Lake

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted July 11, 2025 5:19 pm
1 min read
Your MB View image in full screen
Caddy Lake, Man. Submitted by: Laura McNish
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Manitoba RCMP say a 23-year-old man from Winnipeg is dead after a drowning on Caddy Lake.

It happened on Thursday, when police received a report just after 1 p.m.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It was reported that two men entered the water, but only one resurfaced.

Trending Now

The missing man was found underwater.

The investigation continues.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices