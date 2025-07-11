RCMP investigating drowning of Winnipeg man on Caddy Lake

Manitoba RCMP say a 23-year-old man from Winnipeg is dead after a drowning on Caddy Lake.
It happened on Thursday, when police received a report just after 1 p.m.
Get daily National news
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
It was reported that two men entered the water, but only one resurfaced.
Trending Now
The missing man was found underwater.
The investigation continues.
Comments