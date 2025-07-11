RCMP investigating drowning of Winnipeg man on Caddy Lake

See more sharing options

Manitoba RCMP say a 23-year-old man from Winnipeg is dead after a drowning on Caddy Lake.

It happened on Thursday, when police received a report just after 1 p.m.

It was reported that two men entered the water, but only one resurfaced.

The missing man was found underwater.

The investigation continues.