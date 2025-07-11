Jersey Shore’s Snooki spotted in Kelowna amid rumours of new Canadian show

Jersey Shore’s Snooki has landed in Kelowna!
The reality star is rumoured to be in town to film the first-ever Canadian iteration of the smash-hit MTV reality show that premiered in 2009.
Snooki, whose real name is Nicole Polizzi, was sighted at the Kelwona International Airport recently.
The series, under the working title Canada Shore, is set to film this summer and will be produced by Canada’s Insight Productions.
“Paramount+ in Canada is looking for ten fresh-faced, unapologetically wild Canadian singletons who embody the “Shores” spirit,” the casting call said.
“Together, they’ll unite to make one big, imperfect family, ready to experience the most unforgettable, unfiltered summer of their lives.”
Jersey Shore launched the careers of Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino; Paul DelVecchio a.k.a DJ Pauly D; Jenni “JWOWW” Farley; Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi; Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola; Deanna Cortese; Ronnie Ortiz-Magro; Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny Guadagnino.
