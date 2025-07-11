Menu

Canada

Jersey Shore’s Snooki spotted in Kelowna amid rumours of new Canadian show

By Amy Judd & Sydney Morton Global News
Posted July 11, 2025 4:11 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Snooki spotted in Kelowna, questions about new Jersey Shore series filmed in Okanagan'
Snooki spotted in Kelowna, questions about new Jersey Shore series filmed in Okanagan
One of the characters of the hit reality TV show Jersey Shore, Snooki, was in Kelowna this week. Sydney Morton roams around Kelowna to find her so she can ask: What's the situation?
Jersey Shore’s Snooki has landed in Kelowna!

The reality star is rumoured to be in town to film the first-ever Canadian iteration of the smash-hit MTV reality show that premiered in 2009.

Snooki, whose real name is Nicole Polizzi, was sighted at the Kelwona International Airport recently.

By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The series, under the working title Canada Shore, is set to film this summer and will be produced by Canada’s Insight Productions.

“Paramount+ in Canada is looking for ten fresh-faced, unapologetically wild Canadian singletons who embody the “Shores” spirit,” the casting call said.

“Together, they’ll unite to make one big, imperfect family, ready to experience the most unforgettable, unfiltered summer of their lives.”

Jersey Shore launched the careers of Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino; Paul DelVecchio a.k.a DJ Pauly D; Jenni “JWOWW” Farley; Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi; Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola; Deanna Cortese; Ronnie Ortiz-Magro; Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny Guadagnino.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

