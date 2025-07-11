Menu

Crime

Prison guard charged in connection with death of unlawfully detained inmate in Montreal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 11, 2025 12:10 pm
1 min read
Family members of Nicous D'Andre Spring attend a vigil in his memory in Montreal, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. The family of a Montreal man who died after an altercation with guards at a detention centre while unlawfully detained is demanding an inquiry into his death. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. View image in full screen
A man has been charged in the death of a 21-year-old who died after an altercation with guards while he was unlawfully detained at a Montreal jail in 2022.

Quebec provincial police say the 54-year-old suspect was arrested Thursday and charged with manslaughter in the death of Nicous D’André Spring.

Sébastien Bossé was released on a promise to appear in court at a future date.

Spring died on Christmas Eve 2022 after guards at Montreal’s Bordeaux jail fitted his head with a spit hood and pepper-sprayed him twice.

Quebec’s Public Security Department described Spring’s detention as “illegal” because he had been ordered released the day before the altercation.

The death prompted Spring’s family and a civil rights group to call for an inquiry into systemic racism in the provincial detention system.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

