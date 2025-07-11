Smoky conditions caused by Manitoba wildfires to persist, meteorologist says

Send this page to someone via email

With a state of emergency once again in effect for Manitoba due to raging wildfires in the province’s north, much of southern Manitoba is also feeling an impact, with thick smoke lingering in Winnipeg Friday.

Rose Carlsen of Environment and Climate Change Canada told 680 CJOB’s The Start that the smoke is expected to stick around the city for the next day or two.

“Unfortunately, we’re going to be looking at smoky conditions for today and potentially overnight until tomorrow,” Carlsen said, “until we get kind of a westerly flow away from those wildfires.”

The forecast is calling for a chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm in the southern part of the province Friday and into Saturday, but Carlsen said the smoky air is expected to persist even if there is a lot of rain.

“It will maybe give a brief reprieve from some of the smoke, but unfortunately, the smoke is probably going to be prevalent for the next day or two.

“With the air quality warning today, it’s important to limit your exposure outside as much as you can and also make sure you’re paying close attention to anyone who might be more of a risk to any sort of wildfire conditions.”

Those with respiratory issues like asthma are encouraged to take extra steps to limit their exposure.

The air quality index for Winnipeg, as well as other parts of the province, was sitting at 10+ on Friday morning — the highest possible rating on the index, described as “very high risk.”