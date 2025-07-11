‘What is that?’: Toronto man charged for allegedly filming women using drone

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto man has sparked online outrage after being charged for allegedly using a drone to peer into the windows of two women living in a downtown condominium.

The incident occurred on March 1 in the area of Beverley and Dundas streets. Toronto police say a 32-year-old man was arrested on March 18 and charged with secretly observing or recording a person expecting privacy, and with criminal harassment by watching and besetting.

He was scheduled to appear in court on May 1.

While the case involves a specific incident, concerns over drones flying near private residences appear to be growing, with other individuals coming out about their own encounters.

Two Toronto women told Global News they experienced similar drone sightings in recent weeks, though their situations were unrelated to the charges laid against the man.

Diane Pelligrino, who lives near Bloor and Sherbourne streets, said she spotted a drone hovering just outside her window while she was working from home.

“I looked up and thought, ‘What is that?’ At first, I thought it was a bird, but it was so close and then I realized it was a drone,” Pelligrino told Global News.

“It felt really creepy cause I work with my windows open and my blinds up all the time.”

She said she didn’t know what to do at the time.

“I actually Googled it,” she said. “I wasn’t sure if they were allowed in the area. I live near a school, and I’d read there are restrictions around that. I ended up talking to a neighbour who agreed it was concerning.”

Although Pelligrino didn’t initially report the incident, she took a photo of the drone as it was flying away in fear that it could happen again.

View image in full screen A Toronto man faces voyeurism charges after allegedly using a drone to spy on women. Nearby residents reported similar unrelated incidents that left them shaken. Submitted by Diane Pelligrino

Another woman, Maria Blanchette, told Global News she recalls waking up in the middle of the night and seeing a large drone outside her condo window.

“It was just hovering,” she said. “Then it dropped down to the floor below mine and stayed there. It was very odd. I was scared for days.”

Under Canadian law, drone operators are required to respect the privacy rights of individuals.

The Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act makes it illegal to collect images or personal data in places where people expect privacy, such as homes, condo units, or backyards.

Const. Laura Brabant told Global News police don’t receive many calls about drones, but incidents like voyeurism are treated seriously.

“If someone reports a drone hovering outside their window, an officer would typically be dispatched to try to locate the drone and its operator,” Brabant said. “We encourage people to record as many details as possible including what the drone looked like, how it moved, and if an operator was visible and share that with police.”

Transport Canada requires that drones over 250 grams be registered and flown only by licensed pilots.

Drone pilots must carry a valid certificate and follow aviation regulations, including restrictions around flying near people or private property. “We investigate reports of unsafe flying and may involve local police if other laws are broken,” Transport Canada states.

For those unsure of what to do, police advise calling 911 in the case of suspected criminal activity and reporting any concerning behaviour.

Pelligrino said she now pays much closer attention to her windows.

“You don’t know what they’re looking at. It really feels like an invasion of privacy,” she said.

“I’m just glad to know that something can be done if it happens again.”