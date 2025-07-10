Leafs acquire defenceman Henry Thrun from Sharks

See more sharing options

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired defenceman Henry Thrun from the San Jose Sharks, the team announced Thursday.

In exchange, Toronto is sending forward Ryan Reaves to San Jose.

The six-foot-two, 210-pound Thrun had two goals and 10 assists in 62 games for the Sharks in 2024-25.

Thrun has 25 points (five goals, 20 assists) in 119 career NHL games, all with San Jose.

The 24-year-old was a fourth-round pick (101st overall) of the Anaheim Ducks in the 2019 NHL draft.

Reaves, 38, had two assists in 35 games for the Leafs last season. The six-foot-two, 225-pound winger came over to Toronto in free agency in July 2023.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2025.