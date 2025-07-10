SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Leafs acquire defenceman Henry Thrun from Sharks

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted July 10, 2025 10:19 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired defenceman Henry Thrun from the San Jose Sharks, the team announced Thursday.

In exchange, Toronto is sending forward Ryan Reaves to San Jose.

The six-foot-two, 210-pound Thrun had two goals and 10 assists in 62 games for the Sharks in 2024-25.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'MLSE President and CEO Pelley not ‘deciding who we draft and what free agents we sign’'
MLSE President and CEO Pelley not ‘deciding who we draft and what free agents we sign’
Story continues below advertisement

Thrun has 25 points (five goals, 20 assists) in 119 career NHL games, all with San Jose.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The 24-year-old was a fourth-round pick (101st overall) of the Anaheim Ducks in the 2019 NHL draft.

Reaves, 38, had two assists in 35 games for the Leafs last season. The six-foot-two, 225-pound winger came over to Toronto in free agency in July 2023.

Trending Now

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices