Winnipeg cops investigate after man run over by SUV

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 10, 2025 3:46 pm
Click to play video: '‘We feel their pain’: Advocates urge safety on Winnipeg roads as pedestrian fatalities rise'
‘We feel their pain’: Advocates urge safety on Winnipeg roads as pedestrian fatalities rise
RELATED: Pedestrian fatalities are up in Winnipeg this year, and it's been rattling for advocates and victims' families, who call on drivers and pedestrians to keep safety top of mind. Daisy Woelk reports. – Oct 25, 2024
Winnipeg police say they’re investigating an incident Wednesday evening in which a man was run over by an SUV.

Officers were called to the scene, in a Balmoral Street back lane, shortly after 7 p.m., and learned that the SUV was leaving a parking lot and headed north when it unknowingly hit a man, 55, who was already lying on the ground.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition, later upgraded to stable, while the SUV’s driver stayed at the scene to talk to police.

Anyone with information or dashboard camera footage is asked to call traffic investigators at 203-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Pedestrian hit by car in front of Winnipeg mall'
Pedestrian hit by car in front of Winnipeg mall
