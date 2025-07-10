Winnipeg cops investigate after man run over by SUV

Winnipeg police say they’re investigating an incident Wednesday evening in which a man was run over by an SUV.
Officers were called to the scene, in a Balmoral Street back lane, shortly after 7 p.m., and learned that the SUV was leaving a parking lot and headed north when it unknowingly hit a man, 55, who was already lying on the ground.
Get breaking National news
The man was taken to hospital in critical condition, later upgraded to stable, while the SUV’s driver stayed at the scene to talk to police.
Anyone with information or dashboard camera footage is asked to call traffic investigators at 203-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
- Quadeville attack: ‘A miracle’ Ontario child survived brutal assault, police say
- ‘She’s not a criminal’: Family of Canadian woman detained by ICE pleads for her release
- As Canada eyes direct-to-consumer alcohol sales, most support easier trade
- Canada’s weak condo market leaves potential house buyers ‘kind of stuck’
Comments