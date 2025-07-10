Menu

Health

New Brunswick reports case of measles in south central region, says more are likely

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 10, 2025 3:21 pm
1 min read
Vials of the MMR measles mums and rubella virus vaccine are displayed Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez). View image in full screen
Vials of the MMR measles mums and rubella virus vaccine are displayed Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez). JC
New Brunswick health officials are reporting a case of measles in the south central region of the province.

A news release says the case in Sussex, N.B., involves a person who travelled to the area from another province between June 22 and June 23.

Officials say they believe there are other measles cases in the region.

The Health Department didn’t respond to an email asking whether the case was the first reported in the province in 2025.

On July 4, the department said there had been no confirmed cases so far this year.

The new infection comes after the province told The Canadian Press last week that school immunization data from 2023-24 indicated about 10 per cent of children were not fully vaccinated against measles.

Canada has seen more than 3,700 cases of measles this year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

