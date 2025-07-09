Team Canada’s McCullough, Major enjoying home field advantage at Softball World Cup

Send this page to someone via email

A tournament that’s been a decade in the making for organizers is off and running in Prince Albert, Sask., with eight countries battling for a Men’s Softball World Cup title.

Put on by the World Baseball Softball Confederation, the tournament has put together the best male softball athletes on the planet with hopes of lifting the World Cup trophy at the end of the week.

For Team Canada, however, an 8-3 loss in their opening game against New Zealand on Tuesday wasn’t how they drew up the start to the tournament.

“New Zealand are no slouch,” said Team Canada captain Shane Boland. “We were up for the task, we just didn’t get the breaks tonight. One game [doesn’t] define who we are, so we’re going to bounce back.”

Trailing 5-1 entering the bottom of the fifth inning, Canada would climb a bit closer to New Zealand with an RBI-double from Bradley Ezekiel to cut the deficit to 5-3 heading to the sixth inning.

That’s when New Zealand would break the game open with a three-run home run from Reilly Makea, securing the win over the host Canadians.

Despite the loss, Team Canada national team veteran Devon McCullough isn’t fazed getting the opportunity this week to pitch an hour and a half up the road from his hometown of Saskatoon.

“It means the world, especially when you’re in your home province,” said McCullough. “Wearing the maple leaf itself is pretty special, let alone when you’re in your own province.”

McCullough’s journey with the national program began all the way back in 2007 at the U19 Men’s Canadian Championship and would include a gold medal performance at the 2015 Men’s Softball World Championship in Saskatoon, the last time Canada earned the sport’s top prize.

Now at 34 years old, he said the journey has come full circle with another opportunity to compete at a Saskatchewan World Cup with friends and family in attendance.

“I was definitely really young (in 2015),” said McCullough. “You don’t really think about stuff like that, just like, ‘OK, it’s just another game.’ Now it’s 10 years later and you now realize how important and how special it is, because you never (know) when when you might get the next chance.”

In a short amount of time since graduating to the Canadian senior men’s team, 21-year-old Max Major has cited McCullough as a mentor on the team and someone who has seen the highs and lows at the international level.

“I played with him back home so it’s just fantastic,” said Major. “He knows just tons about the game and it’s fantastic that he can pass stuff on to me.”

Making his debut with the senior men’s squad after starring for the Saskatoon Jacks and his hometown Delisle Pride, Major has given Saskatchewan a pair of local players on the roster chasing a gold medal.

Playing both infield and catcher, the utility threat is part of the next generation of elite Saskatchewan ball players identified by Softball Canada.

“I started playing ball when I was (15 years old) and it was just all good from there,” said Major. “I got a cool opportunity here with guys who have been here lots.”

With standing-room-only tickets for Canada’s tournament opener against New Zealand, the passion for international softball in the province remains high and is expected to leave a lasting impact on the community of Prince Albert, according to host committee chair Ian Litzenberger.

“So many of us have put in the time right from the start,” said Litzenberger. “To see and to think that first pitch [has arrived] is just so humbling. At the end of the day we get to watch some amazing ball, but we also get to leave a legacy for this community.”

The support from the Canada-friendly crowd is something that veterans like McCullough are aiming to soak in as they compete for a gold medal this week.

Something he hopes will ignite a passion for softball in Saskatchewan which will continue far beyond the awarding of the World Cup trophy.

“I think the men’s game especially has been kind of dying on the boys side lately,” said McCullough. “For us to be here and get the young kids out, get to see what softball can do for them and how far it can take you… I think is pretty special.”

Team Canada continues their round-robin on Wednesday night against Venezuela, before hosting Argentina on Thursday at Prime Ministers Park in Prince Albert.