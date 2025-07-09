Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan NDP urges government to repair vacant homes for affordable housing

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted July 9, 2025 6:20 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan NDP urging government to repair vacant homes for affordable housing
WATCH: The Saskatchewan NDP are pressuring the government to get vacant units repaired and used as affordable housing options for the homeless population. Andrew Benson has more on the call, and just how many vacant units there are.
As Saskatchewan continues to see a growing number of homeless people, the opposition NDP are showing new data on the number of vacant lots in the province.

According to a freedom of information request made to the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation, there are currently 2,150 vacant units in the province.

In Saskatoon, almost 200 units are vacant while the province’s capital city has more than 400 units sitting vacant.

Check out the story at the top of the page for the full story.

