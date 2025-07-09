Menu

Canada

Lake Country family’s trip cut short after multiple vehicle break-ins at Manning Park

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted July 9, 2025 8:23 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Vehicles vandalized in Manning Park'
Vehicles vandalized in Manning Park
Many hiking trips were ruined for people who had their vehicles broken into at a remote trailhead parking lot in Manning Park. As Victoria Femia reports, more than a dozen cars were vandalized and ransacked last weekend.
What was supposed to be a peaceful long weekend in the wilderness turned into a frustrating ordeal for a Lake Country family.

Kelly Terris and her family had planned a July 4 getaway to Manning Park, about an hour away from Princeton. But just one day into their trip, it came to a halt.

“When we got back to our car, we saw the windows had been smashed by thieves,” said Terris, standing next to their damaged vehicle.

The family’s Mini Cooper had been parked in the upper lot — about a four-kilometre hike from their campsite. It was one of roughly 16 vehicles targeted by vandals.

“Saturday morning, a hiker came to tell us that 17 cars had been broken into,” Terris said. “I didn’t think my little car would have three broken windows. Maybe one—but three was shocking.”

The vehicle was left with shattered glass and multiple broken windows. They taped them up and drove home with the wind roaring through the gaps.

“It’s not fun driving in a car with three taped-up windows. It’s pretty loud and inconvenient,” she said.

The impact of the break-ins rippled through the entire campsite.

“There are 24 sites and 17 cars were hit — the odds that yours was one of them were pretty high,” said Terris. “So everybody packed up.”

In a statement, the Ministry of Environment and Parks confirmed what many campers only learned after the fact: “Vandalism to vehicles is a known risk in this area. BC Parks has installed signage warning of the Sub-Alpine parking area being at high risk,” it read.

“BC Parks continues to work with the RCMP and the Park Operator to determine what options may be available to help mitigate this risk in the future.”

Terris said the province could be doing more.

“They could have cameras — that would be a deterrent,” she said. “Most provincial parks have gates.”

Princeton RCMP say no suspects have been identified in connection to the break-ins, and the investigation is ongoing.

Inside the family’s vehicle, shards of glass still cover the seats — a reminder of a weekend that went sideways fast.

Terris said the damaged neared $2,000, but will likely be covered through insurance.

