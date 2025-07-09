Menu

Canada

One of two student pilots killed in Manitoba crash was from India: consulate office

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 9, 2025 2:13 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘This is something serious’: Pilots killed in plane crash near Steinbach, Man.'
‘This is something serious’: Pilots killed in plane crash near Steinbach, Man.
Both pilots are dead in a crash between two planes in the Rural Municipality of Hanover, Manitoba RCMP say.
One of two student pilots killed in a mid-air crash south of Steinbach, Man., has been identified as a man from India.

The consulate general of India in Toronto, in a social media post, identifies the man as Sreehari Sukesh.

The consulate office says it’s in contact with the man’s family, the pilot training school and local police.

The crash happened Tuesday morning about 400 metres from a runway used by Harv’s Air pilot school.

Adam Penner, president of the company, has said the two pilots were in small single-engine Cessna planes and appeared to try to land at the same time.

Penner said many of the students are from other countries and everyone at the school is like family.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

