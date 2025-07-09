Menu

Video link
Headline link
Environment

Massive sturgeon caught for the 1st time in B.C., believed to be over 100

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 9, 2025 2:45 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Illusive ‘Ghost’ sturgeon finally caught near Lillooet, B.C.'
Illusive ‘Ghost’ sturgeon finally caught near Lillooet, B.C.
A massive sturgeon was caught just south of Lillooet and may be the largest ever seen in that part of the Fraser River, according to the company that organized the excursion.
A massive sturgeon was caught in the Fraser River south of Lillooet, B.C., and it may be the largest ever seen in that area, according to the company that organized the excursion.

River Monster Adventures says this fish had never been tagged before and is believed to be between 120 and 140 years old.

They even named it Ghost as the giant fish has been seen many times but always remained elusive.

The company’s owner told Global News that catching the giant fish was exciting but nerve-wrecking.

“I got super nervous,” Jeff Grimolfson said.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is a chance of a lifetime. ‘”

Grimolfson said he has been dreaming about this moment his whole life and he has been guiding fishing expeditions for almost 20 years.

“We’re lucky that all the stars aligned,” he added.

“We had the right crew on the rods, a great group of guys from Alberta and yeah, it was awesome.”

Click to play video: '‘Newbies’ hook 700-pound sturgeon on B.C. catch-and-release fishing trip'
‘Newbies’ hook 700-pound sturgeon on B.C. catch-and-release fishing trip
The White Sturgeon is considered the largest and oldest-lived fish in the world.

Any person fishing for White Sturgeon must possess a valid BC Freshwater Fishing Licence and a White Sturgeon Conservation Licence for fishing upstream of the tidal zone and must adhere to fishing regulations.

Sturgeon must also be placed back into the river after catching them and taking some photos.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

