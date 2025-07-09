Alberta government offering its own museum initiative as part of Canada Strong pass

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s government is jumping on board a federal initiative aimed at saving Canadians a buck if they stay close to home this summer.

The province says it’s offering its own free and discounted admissions as part of the Canada Strong Pass program, introduced by the federal government last month.

First promised as a way to promote Canadian tourism in response to the U.S. tariff war, the federal pass includes free access to national parks and historic sites, along with free rail tickets and museum admission for those under 18.

Until Sept. 2, the same free museum admission for kids — and half-price discount for 18- to 24-year-olds — will apply to Alberta museums and historic sites.

Alberta Arts Minister Tanya Fir says it will drive more economic activity and showcase the province’s history and culture.

Federal Culture Minister Steven Guilbeault says the federal government is pleased the province has joined up to make it easier for families to choose Canadian destinations.