Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Alberta government offering its own museum initiative as part of Canada Strong pass

By Lisa Johnson The Canadian Press
Posted July 9, 2025 1:29 pm
1 min read
A crowd enters the Royal Alberta Museum on opening day, in Edmonton on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. View image in full screen
A crowd enters the Royal Alberta Museum on opening day, in Edmonton on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Alberta’s government is jumping on board a federal initiative aimed at saving Canadians a buck if they stay close to home this summer.

The province says it’s offering its own free and discounted admissions as part of the Canada Strong Pass program, introduced by the federal government last month.

First promised as a way to promote Canadian tourism in response to the U.S. tariff war, the federal pass includes free access to national parks and historic sites, along with free rail tickets and museum admission for those under 18.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Until Sept. 2, the same free museum admission for kids — and half-price discount for 18- to 24-year-olds — will apply to Alberta museums and historic sites.

Alberta Arts Minister Tanya Fir says it will drive more economic activity and showcase the province’s history and culture.

Story continues below advertisement

Federal Culture Minister Steven Guilbeault says the federal government is pleased the province has joined up to make it easier for families to choose Canadian destinations.

Click to play video: 'Canada Strong Pass expected to boost summer travel'
Canada Strong Pass expected to boost summer travel
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices