‘Like a giant forest fire’: House under construction in Langley burns down

Investigators are at the scene of a house fire in Langley, B.C., after the home, which was under construction, went up in flames overnight.

The home, on 48 Avenue and 196 Street, is across the street from Buckley Park.

Video shared with Global News showed flames rising high into the air and smoke filling the sky.

The blaze was finally put out around 2 a.m. and damaged a neighbouring house, according to firefighters.

Langley RCMP investigators were also called to the scene on Wednesday morning.

Gurupinder Bawa said his family was woken up by the fire just after midnight.

“We were sleeping and my daughter came running up to my room and she knocked at the door and when we came out we saw this house under construction, everything was on fire,” he said.

“Just so devastating.”

Nearby resident Zoe Childs said it “sounded like a giant forest fire was happening.”

“It was so loud,” she said, “you could hear the crackling.”

It is not known at this time how the fire started.