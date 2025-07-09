SUV rollover at Winnipeg parking garage proves fatal, police say

A man is dead after an SUV rolled over in a Paget Street parking garage Tuesday night, Winnipeg police say.
Officers were called to the scene around 7:45 p.m., where they found paramedics who had already extracted the driver and passenger — both in their 80s — from the rolled-over SUV.
The driver was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died of his injuries, while the passenger was taken to hospital in stable condition.
Traffic investigators say they don’t believe there’s any criminal nature to the crash.
