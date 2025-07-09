Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

SUV rollover at Winnipeg parking garage proves fatal, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 9, 2025 2:04 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Manitoba RCMP say fatal crashes on the rise after low numbers to start 2025'
Manitoba RCMP say fatal crashes on the rise after low numbers to start 2025
RELATED: Things were looking promising for 2025 when it comes to fatal crashes on Manitoba roads, RCMP say, but a rise in deadly collisions recently means things have changed course dramatically. Teagan Rasche reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A man is dead after an SUV rolled over in a Paget Street parking garage Tuesday night, Winnipeg police say.

Officers were called to the scene around 7:45 p.m., where they found paramedics who had already extracted the driver and passenger — both in their 80s — from the rolled-over SUV.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The driver was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died of his injuries, while the passenger was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Traffic investigators say they don’t believe there’s any criminal nature to the crash.

Click to play video: 'ATV rollover kills 11-year-old in Marcel Colomb First Nation'
ATV rollover kills 11-year-old in Marcel Colomb First Nation
Trending Now
Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices