Winnipeg Blue Bombers to add colourful Tyrone Jones to Ring of Honour

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will add Tyrone Jones to their Ring of Honour posthumously.

Jones, of St. Mary’s, Ga. played a combined eight seasons over two tenures with Winnipeg, helping the franchise win Grey Cups in 1984 and 1990. He will be enshrined Sept. 6 during the Bombers’ game versus Saskatchewan and become the 17 member of the Ring of Honour.

The colourful linebacker, who died in 2008 at the age of 46 from brain cancer, remains Winnipeg’s all-time leader in sacks with 98.

Jones, who played collegiately at Southern University was a four-time CFL all-star and the league’s top defensive player in 1985.

He’s also a member of Winnipeg’s Hall of Fame (inducted in 1999) and Canadian Football Hall of Fame (enshrined in 2012).

Jones appeared in 151 career regular-season CFL games, recording 110 sacks, 15 interceptions, and nine fumble recoveries. He was also credited with 235 tackles as the league didn’t begin recording tackles as an official statistic until partway through his career.

“Tyrone Jones is a very deserving addition to the Winnipeg Football Club’s Ring of Honour,” Bombers president/CEO Wade Miller said in a statement. “He was an integral part of the Blue Bombers success in the 1980s and early 1990s as an exceptional defender and vocal leader. The Winnipeg Football Club is thrilled to add his name to its Ring of Honour.”

Jones began his pro career with Winnipeg (1983-87) then returned two years later (1989-91). He also spent time with the NFL’s Phoenix Cardinals (1988), Saskatchewan Roughriders (1992) and B.C. Lions (1993).

“I was just a baby when he played football and never got the chance to see him play,” said Tyler Livingston, one of Jones’s three sons. “The Blue Bombers, that’s all I used to hear about from my dad.

“I still tell people to this day that my father is in the Hall of Fame in Canada for football so to be added to the Blue Bombers Ring of Honour makes me even more proud of him.”