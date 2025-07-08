Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP say vandalism spree in Alberta town caused over $1M in property damage

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 8, 2025 2:54 pm
1 min read
Vermilion RCMP say officers received a complaint on July 6, 2025 that a provincial government building, sheriffs vehicles, a courthouse and a McDonald's restaurant had been vandalized.
Vermilion RCMP say officers received a complaint on July 6, 2025 that a provincial government building, sheriffs vehicles, a courthouse and a McDonald's restaurant had been vandalized. Supplied by RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Mounties say a man has been charged with causing over $1 million in damages in a vandalism spree in a rural Alberta town.

Vermilion RCMP say officers received a complaint Sunday that a provincial government building and six sheriffs vehicles were damaged.

They say officers arrived to find windows shattered in the building and in the vehicles.

Windows in the town’s courthouse were also broken and drive-thru display screens at a nearby McDonald’s were damaged.

  • Vermilion RCMP say officers received a complaint on July 6, 2025 that a provincial government building, sheriffs vehicles, a courthouse and a McDonald's restaurant had been vandalized.
Trending Now

The 23-year-old accused faces charges of mischief and break-and-enter and has been remanded into custody.

Story continues below advertisement

Vermillion is about 195 kilometres east of Edmonton.

Click to play video: 'Alberta cell tower vandalism leaves people without phone service for weeks'
Alberta cell tower vandalism leaves people without phone service for weeks
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices