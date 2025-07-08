RCMP say vandalism spree in Alberta town caused over $1M in property damage

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Mounties say a man has been charged with causing over $1 million in damages in a vandalism spree in a rural Alberta town.

Vermilion RCMP say officers received a complaint Sunday that a provincial government building and six sheriffs vehicles were damaged.

They say officers arrived to find windows shattered in the building and in the vehicles.

Windows in the town’s courthouse were also broken and drive-thru display screens at a nearby McDonald’s were damaged.

View full screen

View full screen

View full screen

View full screen

View full screen

View full screen Previous Image Next Image Close Modal Gallery

The 23-year-old accused faces charges of mischief and break-and-enter and has been remanded into custody.

Story continues below advertisement

Vermillion is about 195 kilometres east of Edmonton.