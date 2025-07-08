Menu

Sports

NHL and players’ association ratify collective bargaining agreement through 2029-30 season

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 8, 2025 1:24 pm
2 min read
From left to right, Ron Hainsey, NHLPA Assistant Executive Director, Marty Walsh, NHLPA Executive Director, Gary Bettman, NHL Commissioner, and Bill Daly, NHL Deputy Commissioner, pose for photos after a joint press conference before the NHL hockey draft Friday, June 27, 2025, in Los Angeles. View image in full screen
From left to right, Ron Hainsey, NHLPA Assistant Executive Director, Marty Walsh, NHLPA Executive Director, Gary Bettman, NHL Commissioner, and Bill Daly, NHL Deputy Commissioner, pose for photos after a joint press conference before the NHL hockey draft Friday, June 27, 2025, in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes
The NHL’s Board of Governors and the NHL Players’ Association membership have ratified a four-year collective bargaining agreement through the 2029-30 season, the two sides announced Tuesday.

In a joint statement, the league and the union said details of the agreement will be available at a later date.

The ratification was expected after the NHL and NHLPA announced June 27 in Los Angeles that they had agreed on a memorandum of understanding.

The agreement, which kicks in for the 2026-27 season, is widely reported to include an 84-game regular-season schedule, up from 82 games.

A reduction in the maximum contract length by a year and a playoff salary cap are other changes expected to be included in the new deal.

The league and union had characterized negotiations toward the new CBA as positive, a far cry from the boardroom strife that has gripped the sport in the past and led to several work stoppages, including a lockout that doomed the entire 2004-05 campaign.

“The partnership between the Players’ Association and the League is stronger than it ever has been and working together under this agreement presents a fantastic opportunity to continue to grow the game,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. “We are grateful to the Board of Governors for its support of this agreement that strengthens our game and ensures we are collectively delivering a great fan experience in the years to come.”

NHLPA Executive Director Marty Walsh had said previously that he was pleased with the four-year scope of the CBA, as it allows more players to have the opportunity to be involved in the bargaining process than a longer agreement does.

“This CBA shows what can be accomplished when the NHL and the union work together — an agreement that will allow for the continued worldwide growth of the game. That is a win for everyone,” Walsh said in a statement.

“We could not have achieved this outcome without the involvement and support of our players.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

