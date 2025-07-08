Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Competition Bureau gets court order for Amazon pricing probe

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 8, 2025 11:21 am
1 min read
Signage at an Amazon fulfilment centre is pictured in Ottawa on Monday, July 11, 2022. View image in full screen
Signage at an Amazon fulfilment centre is pictured in Ottawa on Monday, July 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Competition Bureau says it has obtained a court order as part of its probe into Amazon’s conduct related to its online Canadian marketplace.

The regulator is investigating Amazon’s fair pricing policy.

The bureau says the policy allows Amazon to penalize sellers for certain conduct, including if they set a price for a product on Amazon.ca that is significantly higher than recent prices offered on Amazon or elsewhere.

Click to play video: 'Amazon’s decision to display tariff costs alongside products is a ‘hostile and political’ act: White House'
Amazon’s decision to display tariff costs alongside products is a ‘hostile and political’ act: White House
Trending Now

Online marketplaces allow shoppers to buy products from both third-party sellers and, in certain cases, the platform itself. Third-party sellers typically pay a commission or other fees to use the platform.

Story continues below advertisement

The regulator says the investigation focuses on a potential abuse of dominance and is distinct from its investigation into Amazon’s marketing practices.

The court order from the Federal Court requires Amazon to produce records and information relevant to the investigation, the bureau says.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices