Crime

Police called to daylight shooting in Langley

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 7, 2025 10:01 pm
1 min read
Daylight shooting in Langley
Investigators are on scene at 200th Street and 66th Avenue in Langley, where at least one person was taken away by ambulance.
RCMP were called to investigate a shooting in Langley, B.C., on Monday evening.

Shots rang out on Willoughby Way near Meadows Edge Park shortly before 6 p.m.

Images from the scene show a black BMW SUV surrounded by police vehicles. The park was behind police tape, and investigators had placed an evidence marker next to a baseball hat at the scene.

At least one person was taken away in an ambulance; however, the severity of any injuries remains unclear.

Mounties confirmed they were responding to a shooting, but have yet to release further details.

More to come…

