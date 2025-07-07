Police called to daylight shooting in Langley

See more sharing options

RCMP were called to investigate a shooting in Langley, B.C., on Monday evening.

Shots rang out on Willoughby Way near Meadows Edge Park shortly before 6 p.m.

Images from the scene show a black BMW SUV surrounded by police vehicles. The park was behind police tape, and investigators had placed an evidence marker next to a baseball hat at the scene.

At least one person was taken away in an ambulance; however, the severity of any injuries remains unclear.

Mounties confirmed they were responding to a shooting, but have yet to release further details.

