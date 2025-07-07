Police called to daylight shooting in Langley

RCMP were called to investigate a shooting in Langley, B.C., on Monday evening.
Shots rang out on Willoughby Way near Meadows Edge Park shortly before 6 p.m.
Images from the scene show a black BMW SUV surrounded by police vehicles. The park was behind police tape, and investigators had placed an evidence marker next to a baseball hat at the scene.
Fatal targeted shooting in Surrey is city’s fourth homicide of 2025
At least one person was taken away in an ambulance; however, the severity of any injuries remains unclear.
Mounties confirmed they were responding to a shooting, but have yet to release further details.
More to come…
