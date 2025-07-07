Saskatoon neighbours recall loud crash following fatal crane incident

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Neighbours recall hearing a loud crash after a crane fell, killing one man and injuring another Saturday morning.

Saskatoon police responded to an industrial accident involving a crane at a construction site in the 600 block of Webster Street.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

SPS said the crane collapsed and two men, ages 38 and 37, were transported to hospital, where the 38-year-old man, from Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. was declared dead.

Global’s Nicole Healey shares the first-hand accounts of neighbours as the crane fell in the video above.