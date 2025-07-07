Menu

Saskatoon neighbours recall loud crash following fatal crane incident

By Nicole Healey Global News
Posted July 7, 2025 7:04 pm
WATCH: One man is dead after a crane collapsed in Saskatoon. Neighbours recall hearing a loud crash. Global's Nicole Healey has the details.
Neighbours recall hearing a loud crash after a crane fell, killing one man and injuring another Saturday morning.

Saskatoon police responded to an industrial accident involving a crane at a construction site in the 600 block of Webster Street.

SPS said the crane collapsed and two men, ages 38 and 37, were transported to hospital, where the 38-year-old man, from Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. was declared dead.

Global’s Nicole Healey shares the first-hand accounts of neighbours as the crane fell in the video above.

