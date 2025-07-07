Saskatoon neighbours recall loud crash following fatal crane incident

Neighbours recall hearing a loud crash after a crane fell, killing one man and injuring another Saturday morning.
Saskatoon police responded to an industrial accident involving a crane at a construction site in the 600 block of Webster Street.
SPS said the crane collapsed and two men, ages 38 and 37, were transported to hospital, where the 38-year-old man, from Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. was declared dead.
Global’s Nicole Healey shares the first-hand accounts of neighbours as the crane fell in the video above.
