Politicians make the rounds on Stampede circuit ahead of Calgary’s next election

Send this page to someone via email

Politicians from varying stripes and levels of government have descended upon Calgary to flip flapjacks and get crucial face time with voters.

Premier Danielle Smith was joined by Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe on Monday for the Premier’s Stampede Breakfast, an annual tradition on the Monday of the 10-day event.

All donning aprons, Moe handled syrup duty while Smith and Ford flipped pancakes for the hundreds in attendance.

“I’m not a professional pancake maker,” Ford joked while manning the grill.

Stampede-goers and politicos packed the grounds at McDougall Centre in downtown Calgary for the event, but not all were there for the free pancakes.

“Actually, it’s to talk to Danielle and other government officials,” attendee Fred Rice told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s a rare opportunity that comes once a year during the Calgary Stampede, according to experts, for those seeking one-on-one time with elected officials.

“It’s an opportunity to engage and have face time with voters in a relaxed, comfortable environment,” said Duane Bratt, a political scientist at Mount-Royal University.

“That’s why it’s not just politicians from Calgary, or even politicians from Alberta but politicians from across the country.”

Federal political leaders also made the trip for this year’s so-called Stampede circuit, with Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre hosting an event over the weekend ahead of an Aug. 18 byelection in Battle River-Crowfoot, where he is running after losing his Ottawa-area seat in the spring federal election.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Prime Minister Mark Carney was also making the rounds at various events, meetings, as well as a fundraiser on Saturday night.

“For a few days of the year, Calgary becomes the epicentre of politics for all of Canada,” said Gary Mar, a former Alberta cabinet minister and current president and CEO of the Canada West Foundation.

According to Bratt, this year’s Stampede circuit feels bigger than years past due to numerous national issues, including a trade war with the United States, but also an upcoming municipal election in the fall.

Candidates running to be mayor have been going from event to event since last week.

Story continues below advertisement

“The (conversations) seem to be more about vision, about your plan, your platform,” said Ward 1 councillor and Communities First mayoral candidate Sonya Sharp. “Those are great conversations to start having and we’re about 100 days from the election.”

Former Ward 6 councillor and 2021 mayoral candidate Jeff Davison told Global News he had upwards of 13 events on Monday.

“It’s being on a listening tour, hearing what Calgarians have to say,” Davison said. “They care about community safety, they care about affordability, they care about infrastructure, and that’s overwhelmingly what we’re hearing.”

For Jeromy Farkas, former Ward 11 councillor and 2021 mayoral candidate, the Calgary Stampede marks the kickoff of the municipal election campaign.

“It’s election season, you have a lot of politicians out making stump speeches and glad-handing,” Farkas said. “But at the heart of it is community.”

The Calgary Party, one of three political parties in the municipal race, is looking to take advantage by the increase in crowds for the Stampede.

The party has temporarily put up more than 6,000 signs on light posts and in public parks and boulevards across the city in an effort to raise awareness about mayoral candidate Brian Thiessen.

“Ninety per cent of people have formed their opinion about some of my opponents, but for me, I’m new,” Thiessen said. “I want to introduce myself to them so the signs are about them seeing us and the in-person meetings are a chance for me to tell them about what we’re about.”

Story continues below advertisement

Calgary mayor Jyoti Gondek sported a hoarse voice after a lengthy string of events and pancake breakfasts, but said she’s hearing a lot of civic pride during this year’s Stampede.

“When I talk to Calgarians, they’re so proud to put on community events, they’re so proud to be volunteering and they’re proud of their city, as am I,” she told reporters.

Calgarians head to the polls on Oct. 20.