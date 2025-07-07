10-year-old killed, 6 hurt after vehicle crosses centre line in Hamilton crash

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Police say a 10-year-old child has died, along with several others who suffered various injuries, after a three-vehicle collision on Sunday.

Police said at around 9:30 p.m. a GMC Sierra was driving south on Trinity Church Road “at a high rate of speed” when it crossed the centre line in an attempt to pass another pickup truck.

The GMC crashed head-on into a Honda Civic that was in the northbound lanes, carrying four people.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“The impact propelled the Civic backward into the path of a northbound Ford Explorer, causing a secondary collision,” police said.

The Ford Explorer was pushed into a ditch and stopped several metres away from the scene.

All four people inside of the Honda Civic were injured, police said. A 10-year-old child later died in hospital while the second passenger remains in life-threatening condition, another is in critical condition and the fourth person suffered minor injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Three people in the GMC suffered minor injuries, police said.

Roads in the area were closed while police conducted their investigation but have since reopened.

“Hamilton Police offer heartfelt sympathies to those affected by this devastating incident. We are keeping the victims and their families in our thoughts,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.