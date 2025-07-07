Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

U.S. revokes foreign terrorist listing for HST, group behind Assad ouster

By Staff Reuters
Posted July 7, 2025 12:27 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Donald Trump ending U.S. sanctions on Syria: White House'
Donald Trump ending U.S. sanctions on Syria: White House
In a press briefing on Monday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Monday evening to terminate U.S. sanctions on Syria to "promote and support the country's path to stability and peace."
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration has revoked the foreign terrorist organization designation for al-Nusrah Front, also known as Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, according to a State Department memo filed on Monday, a major step as Washington moves to ease sanctions on Syria.

The June 23 dated memo was signed by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and was published in a preview of the Federal Register before official publication on Tuesday.

The move comes a week after Trump signed an executive order terminating a U.S. sanctions program on Syria, to help end the country’s isolation from the international financial system and building on Washington’s pledge to help it rebuild after a devastating civil war.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“In consultation with the Attorney General and the Secretary of the Treasury, I hereby revoke the designation of al-Nusrah Front, also known as Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (and other aliases) as a Foreign Terrorist Organization,” Rubio wrote in the memo.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Who is Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, the leader of HTS rebels that toppled Syria’s Assad?'
Who is Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, the leader of HTS rebels that toppled Syria’s Assad?
Trending Now

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, or HTS, was previously al-Qaeda’s Syria branch, or Nusra Front.

In December, Syria’s now-President Ahmed al-Sharaa led the HTS which together with other Islamist rebels conducted a lightning offensive that ousted Syria’s former president Bashar al-Assad.

Sharaa’s HTS severed al-Qaeda ties years ago and says it wants to build an inclusive and democratic Syria. Syria’s foreign ministry had no immediate comment.

Sharaa and Trump met in Riyadh in May where, in a major policy shift, Trump unexpectedly announced he would lift U.S. sanctions on Syria, prompting Washington to significantly ease its measures.

© 2025 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices