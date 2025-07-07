Menu

Canada

Child dies after fall from apartment balcony in Edmonton

By Jaclyn Kucey Global News
Posted July 7, 2025 1:51 pm
1 min read
Child dies after fall from Edmonton apartment balcony
WATCH ABOVE (From July 6, 2025): A child is dead after falling from a balcony in a central Edmonton building on Wednesday. The downtown community is in mourning following the tragedy. Jaclyn Kucey has been at the scene.
On Wednesday, a child died after tragically falling from his apartment balcony.

The community surrounding the Pinnacle apartment on 121 Street and Jasper Avenue is in mourning.

Residents tell Global News that around 6 p.m. on July 2, a five-year-old boy unlocked a screen door, climbed over his 21st-floor apartment balcony railing and fell to his death. He landed on the rooftop of a commercial business that is connected to the building.

Residents who know the family say the boy has two siblings, and the mother and father were home when it happened.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Hazelview Properties manages the building. It sent out a letter to residents offering counselling and expressing condolences to the family and residents.

Colleen Krempulec, the head of communications at Hazelview, says they are giving space to the family to grieve and have not found any issues with the balcony.

“All our balconies meet all the safety requirements and meet the building code requirements. We haven’t been given any indication to believe that the incident was a result of any structural issues. So beyond that, I don’t wanna speculate what may be the results of the police investigation.”

The community has been invited to mourn the child’s death with the family at the Ethiopian Community Association on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

