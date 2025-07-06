Blue Jays catcher Kirk named to all-star game

See more sharing options

TORONTO – Alejandro Kirk will be joining Toronto Blue Jays teammate Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at Major League Baseball’s all-star game.

Kirk was named to his second all-star team on Sunday.

This year’s all-star game will be held on July 15 at Truist Park in Atlanta.

The Blue Jays catcher is batting .301 with seven homers and 41 runs batted in this season.

Kirk’s average is 11th in Major League Baseball and second among catchers behind Will Smith (.332) of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

His first all-star appearance was in 2022 when he finished the season with a .285 average and 14 homers.

The 26-year-old Kirk has a .270 career average with a total of 43 homers over six seasons, all with Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2025.