Bo Bichette leads Blue Jays to eighth straight win

TORONTO – Bo Bichette homered and scored the deciding run as the Toronto Blue Jays continued their winning ways with a 3-2 win against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

Davis Schneider knocked in Bichette in the sixth inning with a single down the left-field line for a series sweep and Toronto’s (52-38) season-high eighth win in a row before 40,114 at Rogers Centre.

Mike Trout smacked a solo shot for his 14th homer of the year for the Angels (43-46) with two out in the opening inning.

The American League East-leading Blue Jays drew even with Bichette’s leadoff long ball in the fourth inning. His 12th made up for his error in the top of the inning that loaded the bases for the Angels.

Toronto went ahead later in the fourth on a two-out single from Joey Loperfido, who made his season debut.

But the Angels tied the game in the fifth with a Taylor Ward single over Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to score Chad Stevens.

Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman struck out nine in his 107 pitches in 5 2/3 innings, giving up two runs on seven hits and three walks.

Tyler Anderson (2-6) yielded three runs on eight hits with two walks and two strikeouts in five-plus innings.

Reliever Ryan Burr (1-0) notched the win in his first outing of the season after dealing a right-shoulder injury. Jeff Hoffman picked up his 22nd save.

Takeaways

Angels: Trout’s first-inning homer gave him the 1,699 RBI of his career.

Blue Jays: Infielder Andres Gimenez was placed on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left ankle. Loperfido was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to replace Gimenez.

Key Moment

With the bases loaded and one out in the fourth inning, Gausman coaxed Gustavo Campero into a 1-3 double play.

Key Stat

The Blue Jays have 52 wins with six games remaining before the All-Star Game. The club record for victories before the break is 53, set in 1985 and matched in 1992.

Up Next

The Blue Jays have three road games against the Chicago White Sox and a trio more versus the Sacramento Athletics before the break.

Toronto’s Jose Berrios (4-3) faces Sean Burke (4-7) in the series opener in Chicago on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2025.