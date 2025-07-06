Menu

Canada

Man recovering from injuries after ‘defensive’ grizzly bear attack in B.C.

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted July 6, 2025 4:25 pm
1 min read
A Grizzly bear searches for food as he fishes in Khutze Inlet near Princess Royal Island, B.C., on Sept, 19, 2013. View image in full screen
A Grizzly bear searches for food as he fishes in Khutze Inlet near Princess Royal Island, B.C., on Sept, 19, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
British Columbia’s Conservation Officer Service says a man is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after a grizzly bear attack in northern B.C. that the service has deemed “defensive in nature.”

According to a post on Facebook by the service, the attack took place at approximately 11 a.m. local time in a remote, fly-in location approximately 110 kilometres west of Fort Nelson, B.C., where a group was working in the area.

“The victim noticed a grizzly bear and two cubs nearby just as the sow charged,” the service wrote. “The victim was bitten and scratched before the bear disengaged.”

Members of the work group helped the man, who was flown to hospital for treatment and has since been released. The entire group was evacuated from the area.

Conservation officers say the attack was determined to be defensive in nature following an investigation into the circumstances, which included interviewing both the victim and a witness.

As a result of the investigation, as well as the remote location, officials say no efforts are being made to capture or dispatch the bear.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

