Jays’ depth contributing to hot streak

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Neither Addison Barger nor relievers Lazaro Estrada and Braydon Fisher were on the Toronto Blue Jays’ 26-player opening day roster.

But all three played significant roles in the Blue Jays’ 4-3 extra-inning victory against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday that extended Toronto’s win streak to a season-high seven games.

Barger smacked a two-out, walk-off single in the 11th inning, while Estrada and Fisher pitched brilliantly in the final six innings before 37,269 at Rogers Centre.

Toronto has gone from eight games behind the New York Yankees in the American League East on May 28 to now leading the second-place Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays by three games.

“I think our depth is really good, and I think that the standard and the culture that we’ve set here in that (clubhouse) rubs off on other people,” Toronto manager John Schneider said.

Story continues below advertisement

“You’re going to need a lot of people. You’re going to need 40 out of your 40-man (organizational) roster over the course of the year. And sometimes all 26 on a given day. It kind of feels like we’re doing that right now.”

The Blue Jays (51-38) have put together their first seven-game win streak in three seasons. With seven games remaining before the All-Star break, if they win four more times they will set a club record for this point in the season. In 1985 and 1992, Toronto won 53 games before the break.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We’re in this win streak and it has been everybody (contributing),” Toronto’s 41-year-old pitcher Max Scherzer said. “Everybody has had a chance to shine.”

Barger’s clutch hit with the bases loaded gave the Blue Jays a seventh walk-off win in 2025, which ties them for most in the American League.

Story continues below advertisement

In the first inning, Barger threw out a tagging Mike Trout at home plate to end the Angels (43-45) rally. It was Barger’s sixth outfield assist this season.

He also broke his bat over his knee when he struck out in the ninth to end the inning.

The 26-year-old Estrada gave up a run in the seventh inning to allow the visitors to tie the game. But his Major League Baseball debut was impressive, becoming only the 12th in franchise history to toss four or more innings of relief in his debut.

“Unbelievable debut,” Schneider said.

Estrada was the second this season after Paxton Schultz’s memorable 4 1/3 innings on April 20.

“Very happy, very grateful,” Estrada said through an interpreter. “I’ve waited eight years to get here.”

Schneider replaced Estrada with Fisher (3-0) to begin the 10th inning. All Fisher did was throw two innings of no-hit baseball as Toronto improved to 31-16 at Rogers Centre. Only the Houston Astros have a better home record in the AL at 32-14.

The Blue Jays also have won 10 of their last 12 series.

SCHERZER STRUGGLES

Scherzer lasted only four innings in his third start since three months off to deal with a nagging thumb injury.

Story continues below advertisement

He revealed inflammation in his troublesome right thumb after his last start prohibited him from partaking in his between-starts routine. He couldn’t lift weights or throw a bullpen session.

ALL-STAR SPRINGER

Schneider started a campaign to get his 35-year-old outfielder/designated hitter George Springer on the AL all-star team.

Springer smacked a two-run homer in the third inning to put Toronto in front 3-2 for his sixth homer and 20th and 21st RBIs in his last 13 games.

“He’s still showing the league he can do this kind of stuff,” Schneider said. “I think he should be an American League All-Star, no doubt.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2025.