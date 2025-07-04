Menu

World

Hamas says ‘positive’ response to Gaza ceasefire proposal sent to mediators

By Wafaa Shurafa And Samya Kullab The Associated Press
Posted July 4, 2025 4:31 pm
1 min read
Hamas says it has given a “positive” response to the latest proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza but said further talks were needed on implementation.

It was not clear if Hamas’ statement meant it had accepted the proposal from U.S. President Donald Trump for a 60-day ceasefire. Hamas has been seeking guarantees that the initial truce would lead to a total end to the war, now nearly 21 months old.

Trump said Tuesday that Israel had agreed on terms for a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza and urged Hamas to accept the deal before conditions worsen.

In a statement issued late Friday, Hamas said it has “delivered the response to the mediators, which was positive.”

“The movement is ready in all seriousness to enter immediately into a round of negotiations on the mechanism to implement this framework,” it said, without elaborating.

More to come…

© 2025 The Canadian Press

