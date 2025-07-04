SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Blue Jays place Santander on 60-day IL

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted July 4, 2025 4:17 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – Anthony Santander has been transferred to the 60-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation, the Toronto Blue Jays announced Friday.

The 30-year-old outfielder was placed on the 10-day IL on May 30.

Santander, who signed a five-year, US$92.5-million deal with Toronto in the off-season, has struggled at the plate with the Blue Jays. He’s hitting .179 with six homers and 18 RBIs over 50 games.

Santander set career highs with 44 homers, 102 RBIs and 91 runs scored in 155 games for Baltimore last year.

In other news, Toronto added right-hander Lazaro Estrada to its major league roster and has made him active for the Jays’ series opener against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.

Meanwhile, left-hander Justin Bruihl has been optioned to Triple-A Buffalo.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

