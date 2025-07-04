Lionel Messi making Canada trip for Inter Miami’s clash with CF Montréal

Send this page to someone via email

CF Montréal is bracing for a visit from Lionel Messi.

Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano said Friday the Argentine great is expected to travel to Montreal and be available to play in Saturday’s Major League Soccer match at Stade Saputo.

Mascherano dismissed the idea of leaving Messi in Florida, noting the team had a long week to recover from Sunday’s 4-0 loss against Paris Saint-Germain in the FIFA Club World Cup.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner last played in Canada on April 24, when Inter Miami fell 2-0 to the Vancouver Whitecaps in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinal at B.C. Place Stadium.

Messi came off the bench in Toronto FC”s regular-season finale last year, entering in the 61st minute in a 1-0 Miami win Oct. 5 at BMO Field.

Story continues below advertisement

The Argentine captain was the main attraction, prompting chants of “Messi, Messi” and turning up the volume when he finally came on. Messi also drew cheers when he paused to allow a young pitch invader to take a selfie with him in the 86th minute. An older fan did not get the same welcome seconds later when he ran on the pitch.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Fans in Vancouver missed out on Messi and Miami’s other stars for a May 2024 regular-season date with the Whitecaps when Messi, Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez and Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets didn’t make the trip from Florida. The Whitecaps subsequently gave out tickets to a future match to fans in attendance for the Miami visit.

The 38-year-old Messi, the reigning league MVP, has 10 goals and six assists in 13 MLS games for Miami this season.

The two sides last met in Miami, with Messi scoring twice and dishing an assist in a 4-2 win over Montreal.

Inter Miami sits seventh in the Eastern Conference with 29 points (8-3-5), including a 3-1-3 record on the road.

CF Montréal is last in the East and second-last in MLS with 14 points (3-12-5), with just one home win in nine starts — a 1-0 victory over New York City FC last Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2025.