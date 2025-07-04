Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Members of First Nation in northern Ontario to return home after wildfire evacuations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 4, 2025 12:58 pm
1 min read
Smoke from wildfires is shown at Sandy Lake First Nation, Ont., in this Saturday, June 7, 2025, handout photo. View image in full screen
Smoke from wildfires is shown at Sandy Lake First Nation, Ont., in this Saturday, June 7, 2025, handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Destiny Rae
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Residents of a First Nation in northern Ontario are set to begin returning home today after a wildfire threatened the community early last month and forced more than 2,000 people to evacuate.

Sandy Lake First Nation says in a social media post that repatriation will start this evening, with security and essential service providers going first to help prepare for the arrival of other residents.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The provincial government says firefighting crews no longer need pumps and hoses in areas where the fire was sufficiently suppressed, although they continue to put out hot spots in southern and eastern sections of the fire today.

Sandy Lake First Nation says its residents were evacuated to seven locations across the province, and it could take up to two weeks to get everyone home.

Trending Now

National Defence sent military planes last month to airlift hundreds out of the First Nation as the fire doubled in size to almost 1,500 square kilometres.

Story continues below advertisement

The province says there are 44 active wildfires in northwest Ontario as of Thursday, with 15 of them out of control.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices