Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Canadian country superstar Shania Twain helps kick off Calgary Stampede

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted July 4, 2025 1:37 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: '“I’d love to get everywhere by horse”: Shania Twain on kicking off the Calgary Stampede'
“I’d love to get everywhere by horse”: Shania Twain on kicking off the Calgary Stampede
WATCH: 'The Morning Show' host Jeff McArthur has an exclusive interview with Canadian country legend Shania Twain as she opens the Calgary Stampede with cowboy boots, big dreams and heartfelt pride.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

She’s one of the most recognizable names in the music industry — a proud Canadian, a five-time Grammy Award winner who has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide.

On Friday, more than 300,000 people lined the streets of downtown Calgary to watch this year’s Calgary Stampede Parade, hoping to catch a smile and a wave from parade marshal Shania Twain.

In an exclusive interview with "The Morning Show" host Jeff McArthur, country music superstar Shania Twain talks about her new 'favourite hat' and reflects on how she was chose to be parade marshall for this year's Calgary Stampede parade. View image in full screen
In an exclusive interview with ‘The Morning Show’ host Jeff McArthur, country music superstar Shania Twain talks about her new “favourite hat” and reflects on how she was chosen to be parade marshal for this year’s Calgary Stampede Parade. Global News

In a one-on-one interview with Jeff McArthur, host of The Morning Show on Global Television, the country music legend reflected on how she got the invite to saddle up at the front of this year’s parade.

Story continues below advertisement

“So last year I was hanging around with some new friends that I’ve made in Calgary and they’re very involved with the Stampede and I said, ‘Oh, I would just love to be doing that right there, riding a horse in the parade.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh well, you know, not everybody can be a parade marshal — yeah, I’m sure it’ll never happen,'” Twain said.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“And then I get the call. So I don’t know how that happened, but I’m really happy.”

“I feel very proud that I’m able to wear this gorgeous hat that was gifted to me for the parade,” Twain added. “This is my kind of pride and joy hat now.”

Despite having performed in Calgary many times over the course of her musical career, Twain said she has never attended the Stampede.

I love to see the people. I love the people. I love the excitement. I’m going to feed off the energy and just enjoy myself, really. Say hello to a lot of people from in the saddle — that’s really the exciting part,” Twain said.

Shania Twain said being chosen as parade marshall for this year's Calgary Stampede parade was like a dream come true. View image in full screen
Shania Twain said being chosen as parade marshal for this year’s Calgary Stampede Parade was like a dream come true. Global News

On Saturday, the five-time Grammy Award winner will make another appearance in Calgary as she takes to the stage for a concert at the Saddledome.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’ll be crazy in a really good way — a very exciting way — it’s really just all about the party and having fun,” Twain said. “I love people to forget about life for a little while, as I do when I’m on the stage. We all kind of escape together and just sing along and have a great time.”

Click to play video: 'Shania Twain officially announced as 2025 Calgary Stampede Parade Marshal'
Shania Twain officially announced as 2025 Calgary Stampede Parade Marshal
Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices