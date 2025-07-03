3 children suffer critical injuries in Mississauga car crash: police, paramedics

First responders say three children are in critical condition and two others have also been injured after a crash on Thursday afternoon.
Around 4 p.m., police were called to Ninth Line and Candelight Drive in Mississauga to respond to a crash between two vehicles with injuries to multiple people.
Peel Regional Police said one person fled the wreckage of the two vehicles on foot.
Paramedics told Global News they had taken three pediatric patients to a trauma centre in critical condition. A woman also had critical injuries, while a fifth person was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Peel police said in a social media post that an “individual from one vehicle” ran away from the scene.
Ninth Line was closed in both directions between Candlelight and Janice drives.
This is a breaking news story. More to come …
