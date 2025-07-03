Ehlers leaves Winnipeg Jets for six-year, $51M deal with Carolina Hurricanes

Send this page to someone via email

Nikolaj Ehlers is waving goodbye to the Winnipeg Jets.

The winger signed a six-year, US$51-million contract with the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday, the third day of NHL free agency.

The 29-year-old selected ninth overall at the 2014 draft spent a decade in the Manitoba capital, where he put up 225 goals and 295 assists for 520 points in 674 regular-season games.

Ehlers added 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) in 45 playoff contests.

The six-foot, 172-pound Dane has topped 60 points four times in his career despite averaging just 16 minutes 26 seconds of ice time and often only seeing time on Winnipeg’s second power-play unit.

The Jets are coming off a campaign that saw them capture the Presidents’ Trophy as the NHL’s top regular-season team.

Winnipeg advanced to the second round of the playoffs with a dramatic seven-game victory over the St. Louis Blues before losing out to the Dallas Stars 4-2. Ehlers registered five goals and two assists in his eight post-season contests this spring.