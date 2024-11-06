ANALYSIS: Jets need to make a decision on future of Nikolaj Ehlers

When it comes to star power on the Winnipeg Jets, Nikolaj Ehlers is among the bright constellation that includes names like Connor, Scheifele, Hellebuyck and Morrissey — although when it comes to pick-up-the-puck-and-go excitement, he shines the brightest on his team.

Through the first 13 games of the season, the 28-year-old Ehlers is off to a torrid start, and on pace for a career year in goals and points.

But now, on an expiring contract – one that would make him an unrestricted free agent on July 1 — the question needs to be asked: is this Ehlers’ final season in Winnipeg?

At this point, there’s been no news when it comes to what either side is thinking in terms of negotiations, or if there’s even an appetite for the relationship to continue beyond this season.

But here are the options that exist for the two sides, one more favourable to Jets fans, of course, and the other more relevant to the business of hockey.

First off, the Jets and Ehlers could come to an extension agreement at any point between now and next summer and the Great Dane stays put. Another option would see Ehlers walk to free agency as the Jets use him as an in-house rental player for the balance of the season and playoffs. He then signs elsewhere on July 1.

Now, Winnipeg could also trade him before the deadline or re-sign him after he becomes a free agent, but neither of those scenarios is likely.

So, after 10 years, more than 600 games and nearly 500 points, the popular Ehlers’ future in this community is uncertain, and will probably remain that way for months to come.

And while he’s still a member of the Jets’ constellation of stars for probably the rest of this season, now that he’s in his final year of a contract and nothing cooking in terms of an extension, one wonders if his exciting abilities extend to him skating right out of town next summer.